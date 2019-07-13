|
Estelle Michalak
Estelle Michalak, 76, passed away July 6, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice at Flower Hospital. She was born in Forest City, AR, and was an LPN with NODC for many years.
Estelle is survived by husband Steven Michalak, sons Terrance Watson, Robert Watson, Rufus (Aundrea) Simmons, sister Christine (Roosevelt) Crenshaw, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday 4-6:00 p.m. Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, wake service Monday 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Marquisa Horton officiant, interment Forest Cemetery. www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on July 13, 2019