The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Wake
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle Michalak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle Michalak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estelle Michalak Obituary
Estelle Michalak

Estelle Michalak, 76, passed away July 6, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice at Flower Hospital. She was born in Forest City, AR, and was an LPN with NODC for many years.

Estelle is survived by husband Steven Michalak, sons Terrance Watson, Robert Watson, Rufus (Aundrea) Simmons, sister Christine (Roosevelt) Crenshaw, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday 4-6:00 p.m. Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, wake service Monday 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Marquisa Horton officiant, interment Forest Cemetery. www.dalefh.com

http://www.dalefh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Download Now