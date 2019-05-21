|
|
Estelle Robbins
Estelle Robbins, 95, died Monday, May 20, 2019, in Toledo, Ohio. An avid reader and devoted mother, Estelle was born on February 1, 1924 to Regina and Mike Shapiro of Detroit.
She was often the first test artist for her husband, Dan, who created the paint by number concept in the early 1950s for Toledo's Craft Master. She is survived by sons, Michael Robbins and Larry (Terry) Robbins; grandchildren, Sarah (Craig Holland) Robbins, Amy (Peter) Kadens and Adam Robbins; great grandchildren, Noa Kadens, Asher Kadens, Libby Kadens, Mila Holland and Lev Holland. Estelle is also survived by her brother Harvey (Phyllis) Shapiro and many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, May, 22 in in Livonia, Michigan. Information at thedorfmanchapel.com.
Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019