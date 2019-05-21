Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY
LIVONIA, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle Robbins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Estelle Robbins Obituary
Estelle Robbins

Estelle Robbins, 95, died Monday, May 20, 2019, in Toledo, Ohio. An avid reader and devoted mother, Estelle was born on February 1, 1924 to Regina and Mike Shapiro of Detroit.

She was often the first test artist for her husband, Dan, who created the paint by number concept in the early 1950s for Toledo's Craft Master. She is survived by sons, Michael Robbins and Larry (Terry) Robbins; grandchildren, Sarah (Craig Holland) Robbins, Amy (Peter) Kadens and Adam Robbins; great grandchildren, Noa Kadens, Asher Kadens, Libby Kadens, Mila Holland and Lev Holland. Estelle is also survived by her brother Harvey (Phyllis) Shapiro and many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, May, 22 in in Livonia, Michigan. Information at thedorfmanchapel.com.

Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now