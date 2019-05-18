Esther A. Klocinski



Esther A. Klocinski, age 90, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1928 to Frank and Theresa Kucharski in Toledo. Esther worked hard as a loving mother of six as well as a secretary for the Toledo Public Schools. She was a devout Catholic, being a highly active member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church. Esther was a light to many peoples' lives; she welcomed guests with her kind demeanor and helped anyone in need without giving it a second thought. In her down time, she enjoyed getting lost in murder mysteries, engaging in her monthly Bunco club, caring for her backyard garden, and piecing together daily crossword puzzles. But above all, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren and was famous among them for her wide variety of breakfast foods—toast, Eggo waffles, pancakes—you name it, she'd make it!



Esther was preceded in death by her loving husband Leonard; brother, Thaddeus Kucharski; sisters, Eleanor Razka and Florence Czubinski. Surviving are her sons, Paul (Cris), James (Margaret), Mark, Philip (Cheryl), Robert (Judi) and Steven (Sarah); grandchildren, Christine (Joshua), Veronica, Sandra, Bryce, Laura, Lauren, Drew, Nathan, Nicole, Jack, Eleanor and Madelyn; great granddaughter, Addison; and many extended family and friends.



Visitors are welcomed on Sunday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 with prayers in the mortuary at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.



Esther possessed the utmost compassion and selflessness, and because of that, she will forever be remembered as not only the glue, but the cement that held all of her loved ones together.



Messages of condolence may made at www.sujkowskiairport.com



Published in The Blade on May 18, 2019