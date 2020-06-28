Esther Babette HorlamusEsther Babette Horlamus (90) a loving wife, mother and "Oma" entered eternity on June 25th, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family. She peacefully entered the heavenly gates after a courageous battle with dementia. Through her we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like in a strong woman.Esther was born on December 23, 1929, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Anna and Andreas Boehm. At a mid-summers dance, with her bright blue eyes and sassy braids, Esther caught the eye of a German gentlemen, Karl Horlamus. Karl and Esther married in June, 1947. To this union their only child, Bernd Erhard was born.In 1955, Esther, Karl and Bernd, immigrated to the U.S. aboard the New Amsterdam. With 1 suitcase, $20 & the clothes on their backs, they began their new life in America. Esther was employed at Libbey Glass and J.C Penny where she was often the top sales person in her department.She celebrated her German heritage by being an active member of the German-American Festival Society. Esther enjoyed working in the Import Haus, selling the finest items from Deutschland. Esther was also a member of the GBU and the Bavarian Sports Club where she and Karl enjoyed savory lunches and spirited conversations with friends. Esther was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her 3 grandsons, Blake, Grant, Austin and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "OMA".A charming lady with a warm personality, Esther always made the people around her feel special. She and Karl travelled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe making new friends at every destination. She loved to dance, cook (sauerbraten and dumplings her specialty) kept an immaculate house, a farm girl at heart, gardening was a passion.Esther is survived by her loving daughter in law & caregiver, Georgette Marie; grandsons, Blake, Grant, and Austin; sister in law, Marion Boehm; niece, Kathy (Rick) Ehlers and nephew, Thomas Boehm. Goodbye to my endearing friends, Friedel Gross, Herta Sensenstein, Resi Boehm, Anja (Wolfgang) Bastian and Anna Krannich and Amy Villagomez.Esther was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Karl; son, Bernd Erhard; brother, Hans Boehm; cousins, Babette and Johann Kohl; friends, Willi Gross and Jacob Sensenstein.Special thanks to caregivers Lindsey Haupricht, Sue "Mary" Jones and Hospice RN, Kasha. We couldn't have done it without you.Due to COVID 19, Visitation and Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Newcomer Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church.Because of Mother's like you, there will always be a special reason to believe in the goodness of God.