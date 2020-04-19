Esther G. Tucker Esther G. Tucker, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at the Lakes of Monclova. She was born August 25, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio to Andrew and Mary (Nowak) Rucinski. Esther worked at the LaSalles Department Store in downtown Toledo on the 2nd floor shoe department, then as a homemaker raising four children. She later enjoyed doing catering work at several Synagogues and in private residences. Esther enjoyed cooking for her family, and she was always coming up with new (and improved) recipes. She was a parishioner of St. Clements Catholic Church for over twenty years. Esther is survived by her children, Debra (Paul) Lawniczak, of Toledo, OH., Dr. Kent (Teresa) Tucker of Birmingham, AL. and Kevin (Judy) Tucker of Hickory, N.C.; 9 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren; step grandchildren; and step great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Dale Tucker of Lake Wales, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) in 1997; her son, William (Bill) Tucker, Jr; her parents; her brother, Andrew (Bud); and sisters, Delores, Emily and Mary Jane. A private Funeral Mass was held on Friday April 17, 2020 in Little Flower Catholic Church, Toledo, Ohio. Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Esther's life and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)531.4424. www.wisniewskifuneral.net www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.