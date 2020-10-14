Esther Keeling
Esther Keeling aged 68 passed away in her sleep October 11, 2020 while in the tender care of the Franciscan Center of Toledo. She was born February 26, 1952 to Walter and Bernadine Cousino. Esther graduated from Waite high school in 1969. She spent most of her career at the Post Office in Toledo where she made many lifelong friends. She married Lyhnn Keeling in 1977. Together they enjoyed travelling, building a home and working in the yard. Esther enjoyed gardening, travel, entertaining friends, sewing and was an avid lover of cats. Despite her many health issues over the years Esther's kind and giving nature never diminished.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Douglas and Lyhnn, her husband of 35 years. She will be greatly missed by her sisters, Helen, Loretta and Patricia; her nephew, Steven; cousins and her wonderful friend, Chlorus whose steadfast kindness during Esther's last days is deeply appreciated. She will also be missed by the community at Oak Leaf Village where many staff took loving care of her.
There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Esther and her husband will be scatter at one of thier favorite parks. Arrangements are with Walker Funeral Home 419-841-2422. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may want to consider the Toledo Animal Rescue program or the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.