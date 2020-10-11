Esther L. Brown05/12/1937 - 10/09/2020Esther L. Brown passed away at home in her sleep on October 9, 2020.She was born on May 12, 1937 in Toledo and graduated from Central Catholic High School 1955. After high school, she attended St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing and began her career as a registered nurse for 55 years where she remained her entire career. She spent most of her years as a surgical nurse, working with the Eye Team.Esther married Gerald Brown on September 13, 1958, and together they had 4 daughters. She loved to sing, and was a member of the Regina Coeli Church choir for over 50 years. Esther was extremely devoted to her 2 grandsons, Tim and Noah, and loved to spend time with her boys.Esther was preceded in death by her daughter Madelyn Shake; parents, Leo and Alma (Cooley) Coehrs; and her brother, Richard Coehrs. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gerald; daughters Jennifer Heer, Marcia Brown, and Mary (Kenny) Tillman; son in Law Chuck Shake; grandsons Tim Heer and Noah Tillman.Friends and Family are welcome for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 40 in funeral home at a time, and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Wednesday from 4 – 8 p.m. with the Rosary being recited at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at Regina Coeli Catholic Church on Thursday October 15th at 10 a.m.Memorial tributes may be made to her family to offset expenses.