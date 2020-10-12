(News story) Esther L. Brown, who for more than a half-century was a registered nurse at what is now Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, died Saturday inside her Toledo home. She was 83.
She died unexpectedly in her sleep, her daughter, Mary Tillman, said.
The family did not have the cause of death.
Mrs. Brown retired in 2002 after 44 years at what was then known as St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.
For most of her career there, she was a surgical nurse in eye surgery. She continued to work at the hospital on a contingency basis for about 10 years until she broke her hip from a fall. She then retired permanently.
"She had the most gentle, caring spirit with her patients," Martha Weber, a friend and longtime co-worker, said. "She was just very loving and just so kind with them. They all warmed up with her right away."
Mrs. Tillman said her mother "loved her job."
"She liked helping people to be able to see," she said. "It made her feel needed. And it made her feel like she made a difference in people's lives."
"[And] it was just something she always wanted to do. She was always helping everybody," Mrs. Tillman said.
She said her mother was always looking to help, and once saved a man's life at a rest stop outside Toronto in the 1980s by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him until help arrived.
Mrs. Brown was born May 12, 1937, in Toledo.
In 1955, she graduated from Central Catholic High School and then received her RN training at St. Vincent Hospital's nursing school, where she was hired in 1958 after obtaining her nursing license.
While in nurse's training, Mrs. Brown worked as a driver for Miller Boat Line, driving cars on and off the ferries on weekends to help pay for her training, her daughter, Jennifer Heer, said.
She married Gerald Brown in 1958 and they raised four daughters together. He survives.
In her free time, Mrs. Brown helped out with her grandchildren, her daughter said.
Mrs. Brown was a member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir for at least 50 years.
She was taught to sing by her mother, Alma "Cooley" Coehrs, who was a professional singer in Toledo.
Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by a daughter and a brother. Along with her husband of 62 years, Gerald Brown, survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Heer, Marcia Brown, and Mary Tillman, and two grandsons.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., where the Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m.
Facial masks and social distancing are required.
The funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Regina Coeli Catholic Church.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com
