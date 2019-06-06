Esther Lois (Thompson) Knopp



Esther Lois (Thompson) Knopp, 98, formerly of Columbiana, OH, passed away Tuesday, June 04, 2019 at Kingston of Perrysburg. She was born January 10, 1921, in Damascus, OH, to Harvey Grey and Blanche (Amos) Thompson, Sr. She was the sixth of 11 children. Esther was a graduate of Goshen High School and attended Kent State University for 2 years. She worked as a billing clerk at Timken in Canton, and at the Naval Air Station in San Diego during WWII. She also worked at Sigle's Greenhouse in Calla for 25 years.



Esther was an active member of Leetonia Mennonite Church and was a volunteer for 28 years at Ten Thousand Villages, where she served as secretary for 26 years.



Survivors include her daughter, Sarah (Jack) Puffenberger; grandchildren, Kathryn (Matt) Del Vecchio, Thomas (Jackie) Puffenberger, Emily (Eric) Simpson and Martha (Ryan) Newcomer and great-grandchildren, Audrey and Charlotte Del Vecchio, and Libby, Emma, Jack and Brynn Puffenberger. Also surviving is her brother, John Thompson and sister-in-law, Yolanda Thompson. Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren, whom she married in 1943; daughter, Susan Knopp; siblings, Mary (Leslie) Kent, Sarah Jane Thompson, Martha (Charles) Corbett, Harvey (Bettie) Thompson, Sr., Robert ("Corky") Thompson, Richard Thompson, Virginia Thompson, Ruth (Bob) Culp, Joseph Thompson; sister-in-law, Ruth Thompson and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Esther was a beloved Mother, Granny, and GG.



Friends are invited to visit on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Leetonia Mennonite Church, 764 Columbia Street, Leetonia, OH. Interment will follow at Midway Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kent State University, Martha Thompson Corbett Scholarship, c/o Center for Gift and Estate Planning, Kent State University, 350 S. Lincoln Street, P.O. Box 5190, Kent, OH, 44242, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH, 43551. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.



