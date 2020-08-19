1/1
Ethan Horton
2003 - 2020
Ethan Horton

09/01/2003 - 08/17/2020

Ethan Horton of Holland, Ohio passed away at the home of his great Uncle and Aunt, Ricky and Jojuana Hill on Monday, August 17, 2020.

He was born September 1, 2003 to Lori Kincaid and Nathan Eric Horton.

He is survived by his brothers, Armani Kincaid, Eric Horton; sisters, Essence Horton and Makayla Swishers; grandparents, Bud Kincaid, Michelle Hodapp and Jackie Horton; great grandmother, Nancie (Richard) Vandercook and Juanita Kohlheim; and a host of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

Services are 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 preceded by wake services at 4:00 p.m. at The House of Day Funeral Chapel.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Wake
04:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
AUG
22
Service
05:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
