Ethan Horton09/01/2003 - 08/17/2020Ethan Horton of Holland, Ohio passed away at the home of his great Uncle and Aunt, Ricky and Jojuana Hill on Monday, August 17, 2020.He was born September 1, 2003 to Lori Kincaid and Nathan Eric Horton.He is survived by his brothers, Armani Kincaid, Eric Horton; sisters, Essence Horton and Makayla Swishers; grandparents, Bud Kincaid, Michelle Hodapp and Jackie Horton; great grandmother, Nancie (Richard) Vandercook and Juanita Kohlheim; and a host of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.Services are 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 preceded by wake services at 4:00 p.m. at The House of Day Funeral Chapel.