Ethel "Ronnie" B. Swantack



Ethel Barbara Swantack, 90, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 under the loving care of The Manor at Perrysburg. She was born on January 19, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Andrew and Barbara (Adams) Vigyo. Ethel worked as a sales clerk for Lasalle's or Tiedtke's (please let us know) department store and later at the Bridal Aisle. She also enjoyed her jobs at Toledo Candy Co. and at Ohio Bell as a switchboard operator connecting people the old-fashioned way.



Reading, teaching, singing, and coloring with her children and grandchildren were priorities. She loved volunteering as a Lunch Mom at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, and providing pies for the funeral luncheon committee at church. When Mom had a moment to herself, she would needlepoint, feed the birds, and make salmon patties. Some of Mom's fondest memories came from Penn Mutual conventions in Florida where she would dance with "Buddy" every evening. When there was a party, you could always count on Aunt Ethel to bring the Heavenly Hash!



Ethel is survived by her children Laura (Bob) Herroon, Lynette Swantack, Joseph Jr. "JJ" (Christine) Swantack, and Lizabeth Swantack (Mike Wilson). She leaves behind her grandchildren Anna (Kendall) Jones, Robert Herroon, Sarah (Brian Tagg), Joseph III (Alexis), and Robert Swantack, Juney, Samantha, Sabrina and Tara Wilson (Thomas Teknipp); and her great grandchildren Sophia and Ava Swantack, Zoey Tagg, and Mirabel and Camille Jones. Ethel is also survived by her sister Violet Campbell and brother Louis Maynhart. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph "Buddy" Swantack (whom she met at St. Stephen's when they were children), and her siblings Julius, Bobby, Dickie, Barbara and Eddie.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Tuesday, February 19, from 2-8 p.m., with a Prayer Service and a Sharing of Memories at 7. The funeral will begin in the mortuary on Wednesday, February 20 at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns at 10. Burial will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



Ethel loved all flowers, especially yellow, and they are welcomed by the family. Please view Ethel's Memorial Video Tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



www.coylefuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019