Ethel C. Ludwick
Ethel C. Ludwick, age 99, formerly of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away on October 10, 2019 at home in Pflugerville, TX. She was born on February 27, 1920 to Wayne and Rosa Lee (White) Brauneck in Wooster, Ohio.
Ethel was a member of the Perrysburg First United Methodist Church, Quester's Organization since 1968, Chairman of Michigan State Convention, Eastern Star-Palestine Chapter. She enjoyed gardening, collecting brilliant cuts of glass, antiques, and traveling.
Ethel is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, James; children, Dianne Shaver, Dan (Linda), and Dave (Bev); 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Family was very important to Ethel. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed being with her family members. Her parents, four siblings, and her infant son, Doug, preceded Ethel in death.
Family and Friends will be received on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9 A.M. until the time of the service at 11 A.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations to Cherry Street Mission in Toledo, cherrystreetmission.org or 105 17th Street Toledo, Ohio 43604. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019