Ethel Clara Smith
1931 - 2020
Ethel C. "Hunky" Smith passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg at the age of 89. Ethel was born on July 31, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, John; mother, Margaret; sister, Betty; brother, John Jr.; her son, Jack Gross Jr; daughter, Brenda Grzechowiak; and her beloved husband of 36 years, Kenneth "Smitty" Smith.

Ethel leaves behind her family to forever cherish her memories; 15 children; sons, John (Teresa) Gross, Kenneth "Buddy" Gross, Toby (Marti) Gross, Jerry (Jodi) Gross, Kenny Jr. (Lou) Smith, Willie (Diane) Smith, George "Mike" Smith, Claude Smith; daughters, Linda Dean, Barbara (Wally) Neely, Mary Bailey, Beverley (Tim) Ladina, Donna (Gary) Lillard, Sherrell (Dan) Hofbauer, Pamela Spradlin; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Ocheske; nephew William Ocheske; and nieces, Rosella Eaton, Judy Ocheske and Joy Taylor.

Ethel had such a strong love and passion for her family; she was outspoken in what she believed in as we all know. She also had a passion for her sports teams - the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. Ethel worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo for 14 years and enjoyed her time there and the many great friendships she created with fellow coworkers. She was an accomplished bowler and belonged to many bowling leagues over the years where she won several awards. Ethel was loved by so many she will forever hold a special place in our hearts and will be forever missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Ethel at a later date. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH (419-691-6768). In lieu of flowers, please made memorial donations in Ethel's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences to the family may be made at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Oregon Chapel
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
4196916768
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 22, 2020
You will forever be apart of my grandma! I will always talk about you, remember your beautiful smile and remember all the good times we had together!
Holly
Grandchild
August 19, 2020
To a wonderful person and mother in law at one time! You will be missed by many! You certainly had a great Family with tons of memories! RIP Ethel❤
Sheryl Szabo
Family
August 19, 2020
You made my dad happy and stood by his side through everything. You would sing happy birthday to all of us kids. You kept the family together and gave us good advise when we needed it. Thank you for your phone calls when I was recovering from Cancer. We will all miss you but it’s Dad’s time for you and him. Love ❤ you and walk with Jesus, he has waited for you for 89 years.
Sherry
August 19, 2020
Miss you mom...
Barbara Neely
Daughter
August 18, 2020
Mom....I will miss you each and every day. You left a void in my life that will never be filled. And you will always always have a very special place in my heart. I will miss our talks and your laugh and hearing you sing happy birthday to me each year. But I know when I need to talk to you that you will hear me and at the end say I love you Barbara Jean...
Barbara Neely
Daughter
