Ethel Clara SmithEthel C. "Hunky" Smith passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg at the age of 89. Ethel was born on July 31, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio.She was preceded in death by her father, John; mother, Margaret; sister, Betty; brother, John Jr.; her son, Jack Gross Jr; daughter, Brenda Grzechowiak; and her beloved husband of 36 years, Kenneth "Smitty" Smith.Ethel leaves behind her family to forever cherish her memories; 15 children; sons, John (Teresa) Gross, Kenneth "Buddy" Gross, Toby (Marti) Gross, Jerry (Jodi) Gross, Kenny Jr. (Lou) Smith, Willie (Diane) Smith, George "Mike" Smith, Claude Smith; daughters, Linda Dean, Barbara (Wally) Neely, Mary Bailey, Beverley (Tim) Ladina, Donna (Gary) Lillard, Sherrell (Dan) Hofbauer, Pamela Spradlin; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Ocheske; nephew William Ocheske; and nieces, Rosella Eaton, Judy Ocheske and Joy Taylor.Ethel had such a strong love and passion for her family; she was outspoken in what she believed in as we all know. She also had a passion for her sports teams - the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. Ethel worked at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo for 14 years and enjoyed her time there and the many great friendships she created with fellow coworkers. She was an accomplished bowler and belonged to many bowling leagues over the years where she won several awards. Ethel was loved by so many she will forever hold a special place in our hearts and will be forever missed.A Celebration of Life will be held for Ethel at a later date. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH (419-691-6768). In lieu of flowers, please made memorial donations in Ethel's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences to the family may be made at: