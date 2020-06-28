Ethel Hodnicki



1929 - 2020



Ethel Hodnicki passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at the Ursuline Center, Toledo, Ohio. She was born April 12, 1929 to Adam and Veronica Czubek. Ethel married Daniel on September 3, 1949. They had one daughter, Sandra. Ethel was an active member of St. Clement Catholic Church. She also served as an associate volunteer at the Ursuline Center for many years. Her hobbies included Bingo and reading books, lots of books.



Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel; and brother, Alfred. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Kent) Gardam; granddaughters, Megan Gardam, Shannon (Ian) Smith, and Kelsie (fiance Jimmy Houston) Gardam; great grandsons, Nolan and Madoc Smith; sister, Esther Trzaskowski; and sister-in-law, Barbara Czubek.



The family suggest memorials to The Ursuline Center, 4035 Indian Rd, Toledo, Ohio. A memorial mass at St. Clement Church is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. Masks are required with reduced church seating.





