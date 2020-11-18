Ethel Lee Bennett



Ethel Lee Bennett, born June 13, 1934, received her heavenly wings on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, she passed peacefully in her home. Ethel was educated in the Dunbar School System in Bessemer, Alabama. Ethel accepted Christ at an early age embracing the importance of God's foundation even then.



Ethel moved to Toledo with her 1st husband, Herbert Puckett in 1956. In 1959 Hebert passed away. And in 1960 she met William Bennett and they married in 1962.



Ethel was employed at The Toledo Building Service as a supervisor for 11 years. She ended her work career at St Vincent Medical Center, but the bulk of her life was spent raising her 8 children. She was a mom to (MANY). Ethel and William attended Shiloh Baptist Church and Macedonia Baptist Church, but found their TRUE church home when Ethel and William joined The Family Baptist Church in 1996 under Pastor Charles McBee, and soon after the children followed. Ethel dedicated her life to community service in the church, she was a member of the Nurse's Ministry, and appointed to the Mother's Board and remained an active member until she could no longer serve, Ethel was always engaged with helping others with their spiritual growth and she was quite the fashionista. Ethel was an avid baker and cook and even ran a catering service with her children for several years, she loved to share her dinner table with all, cooking and watching others enjoy it was her passion.



Ethel was proceeded in death by her husband, William Bennett; parents, Ben and Hattie Thomas; siblings, Lewis Thomas, Ben Thomas, James Thomas, Wilford Thomas, Nathaniel Thomas, Thelma Thomas, Velma Bennett; son, Leroy Bennett Sr.



Ethel is survived by her sister, Barbara Davis; children, Mary Alice Pettaway, Jewell Thomas, Regina King, Donnie (David ) Carter, Lynette ( Dwayne) Hammond, Herbert Puckett, Tammy Bennett, Chiquita Bennett, Subrina (Barry Joseph) Bennett, all of Toledo Ohio; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews;



special sons and daughters, Charles and Teresa McBee, Kenny and Alma Strickland; special friend, Minnie Brazzel, and a host of relatives and friends.



Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at the House of Day Funeral Home, viewing at 12 p.m. home going service to begin at 1 p.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store