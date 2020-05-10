Ethel M. Doremus



Ethel Marie Doremus, age 102 years, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the home of her sister and care giver, Mary Ann Knack. She was born on February 3, 1918, in Henry County, Ohio, on the homestead farm of her great-grandparents in Harrison Township to Harvey A. Buckingham and Roth Ottie Heater. She attended Malinta-Grelton High School, graduating as a Salutatorian with her sister, Flora Belle who was a Valedictorian in 1935. Ethel played all girl basketball during high school that year 1931-1932 "Champs" and the trophy they won in the game. While growing up on the farm, she milked cows and helped plant seeds in the large garden. She attended beauty school working at a small beauty shop for a few years. She married Edwin J. Doremus on December 21, 1937, who preceded her in September 3, 1966 and they had one son who died in July, 1996. She was a homemaker for years and she decided to get a part time job. She applied as a salesperson at the Lion Store for the Annual Baby sale then promoted to a full time job, retiring in July 31, 1982, after 25 years as a senior buyer. She enjoyed reading books, watching her favorite baseball team the Detroit Tigers and football games. She enjoyed crocheting dollies until she gave up when she had Macular Degeneration.



Preceding her death are so many family friends and co-workers that it is impossible to list them.



Left to mourn her passing is her sister, Mary Ann Knack of Toledo; nieces, Catherine R. Nolte and Suzanne G. Hughes, both of St. Petersburg; and nephews, Daniel H. Knack of Denver, George H. Ellis of Zephyerhills, FL, Robert W. Ellis of Temperance, MI and David J. Ellis of New York. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Karen L. Beasley of Lake Geneva, WI and Richard G. Doremus of Hutchinson Island, FL; granddaughter-in-law, Michelle Doremus of Omer, MI; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild; three step grandchildren, Eric Doremus, Karla Tranfield and Paula Erichsen. Preceding her in death were her husband, Edwin J.; son, Noel D.; and 2 grandsons, Randall S. Doremus and Howard Doremus; step-son, Jan G. Doremus; her parents; sister, Florabelle Moore; nephews, Karl E. Ellis, Roger S. Ellis; and niece, Grace E. (Ellis) Spencer.



She has requested that there will be no services and her remains were cremated by the Groff Funeral Home & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, Ohio 44870, 419-626-3632.





