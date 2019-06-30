Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Church
1401 Hoag St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Church
1401 Hoag St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Ethel Mae Jaynes


1928 - 2019
Ethel Mae Jaynes Obituary
Mrs. Ethel Mae Jaynes

Mrs. Ethel Mae Jaynes, 90, received her Heavenly wings on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Hospice of N.W. Ohio. A devoted wife, loving mother, awesome grand/great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Viola-Taylor Gregory; four siblings; children, E.L. (Butch) Jaynes, Diahann Lynn-Boyd, and Vanessa Wright; and grandchild, Brandee Lachez Jaynes.

Ethel was affectionately known as "Mom" to many. Her past hobbies were bowling, gardening and she loved to cook. Ethel loved her family and looked forward to family reunions. Every year her home lit up the neighborhood with Christmas lights. That was her favorite time of year.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 75 years, E.L. Jaynes; five children, Edward Earl Jaynes, Evonne (Leslie) Linear, Dorothea Jaynes, Rosemary Richardson, Jeffery Allen Jaynes; 18 wonderful grandchildren, a host of great and great great grandchildren; sisters, Irene Boykin and Joyce Moore; brother, Amos Gregory Sr.; sister-in-law, Mary Lois Jaynes; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was a life-time member of Mt. Pilgrim Church, where she served in many capacities over the years. A Homegoing Celebration will be Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., preceded by Family Hour at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Church, 1401 Hoag St., Toledo,OH 43607, Pastor Raymond G. Bishop, Officiant. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The House of Day.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019
