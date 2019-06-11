The Blade Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul- Trinity United Methodist Church
Elmore, OH
View Map
Ethel Margaret Rutherford, 88 of Elmore, OH, died Saturday, June 08, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born November 7, 1930 in Toledo, OH to the late Augustus and Dorthea (Magsig) Damschroder. She was a 1948 graduate of Harris- Elmore High School and was active in her class reunions and monthly luncheons. She retired in 1993 as owner of the family business, Damschroder Dry Goods Store in Elmore. On April 28, 1957 she married Leland "Lee" C. Rutherford at Lindsey Trinity Evangelical United Brethren Church. Ethel was a stay- at- home mom to their 2 sons but was always available to help in the store when needed. She enjoyed music, sewing, crafts, painting, genealogy, and traveling. She was an active member of St. Paul- Trinity United Methodist Church in Elmore, former member of the United Methodist Women, Pride-N-Joy Mothers Club, and the Portage Painters Club.

Survivors include her sons: Kevin (Cathy) Rutherford of Perrysburg, OH and John (Clara) Rutherford of Springfield, MO; and treasured grandchildren: Anna (Eduardo Lopez) Rutherford and Matthew Rutherford. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 3-8pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel. Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11am at St. Paul- Trinity United Methodist Church, Elmore with Pastor Rob Rakay officiating. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be given to St. Paul- Trinity United Methodist Church or a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade from June 11 to June 12, 2019
