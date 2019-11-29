Home

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Ethel "Momo" (Varwig) Momenee


1931 - 2019
Ethel "Momo" (Varwig) Momenee Obituary
Ethel "Momo" (Varwig) Momenee

Ethel Loretta "Momo" Varwig Momenee, age 88, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Ethel was born July 12, 1931 in St. Marys, Ohio to Osmond and Nora (Roberts) Sawmiller. Momo was known for her cooking especially her pies. Momo was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a motherly figure to everyone in the neighborhood. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a flair for fashion but above all she was deeply devoted to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

In addition to her parents, Momo was also preceded in death by her loving husbands; Paul J.Varwig and Donald Momenee, sons; Skip and Mike Varwig, step-son, Tony Momenee and eleven siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Mitch (Tina) Varwig, Randy (Christine) Varwig, Lorrie (Jim) Fox, step-daughter, Theresa (Louis) Young, sister Wilma (John) Young, daughter-in-laws Nancy and Ann Varwig, along with numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren with two more on the way.

The family will receive guests Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

The family would like to give a special "Thanks" to the Lakes of Monclova for their wonderful care given to Momo over the last several years. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Momo 's memory.

To leave a special message for Momo 's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 29, 2019
