Ethel R. Toneff
Ethel R. Toneff passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home on Ragan Woods Drive. She was born on November 11, 1918 in Toledo, Ohio, to Ethel and Joseph Kiss, and recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. She was raised in the Hungarian Birmingham area, and attended Morrison R. Waite High School.
On July 17th, 1939, she was married to Mitchell G. Toneff. They were married 59 very special years, until his passing in 1998. They enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States.
Mrs. Toneff was a 30 year member of the Brandywine Country Club, and greatly enjoyed entertaining family and friends to whom she was very devoted.
A lady in the truest sense, she will be so very very missed.
Mrs. Toneff was preceded in death by her sisters, Pearl, Hazel, Emma; brothers, Daniel, Colman and Joseph.
Surviving is her son, Dennes G. Toneff; nieces, Annette Simon (Gabriel) and family, Sharon Kiss, Diane Hagedorn and family, Carol Cicak (George) and family, Karen Ryan and family, Sharon Wall (Brian); nephew, Greg Orban (Patricia); great nephews, Mark Kristie (Debbie) and family, Thomas Kristie (Tina) and family; nephew-in-law, Richard Grogan and family; and additional family members.
There will be a private burial at Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. Coyle Funeral Home is caring for the family. Please leave a condolence message at www.CoyleFuneralHome.com
