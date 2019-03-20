Eugene A. Robedeau, Jr.



Eugene A. Robedeau, Jr., age 85, of Toledo, passed away on March 14, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1934 to Eugene and Violet (Whaley) Robedeau, Sr. in Toledo. Gene graduated from Macomber High School and he served in the Air National Guard. Gene worked as an electrician for Colgan Electric and was a member of the IBEW Local 8. Gene was a devoted hockey enthusiast. He was very involved with Bowling Green State University Hockey where he was an off-ice official for 35 years. Gene also enjoyed antique cars and was a member of the Music Box Society.



Gene was preceded in death by his parents. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Marlene (Malczewski); daughter, Denise (John Bergener) Robedeau; son, Dennis (Terri) Robedeau; grandchildren, Ian, Lacey and Christian; great grandchild, Parker; sister, Jo Ann Robedeau; and by extended family and numerous friends.



Family and friends may visit on Wednesday from 3-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the mortuary. Entombment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please direct any gifts to one of Gene's favorite programs, the BGSU Falcon Hockey team. Gifts can be made payable to the "BGSU Foundation" and reference "Ice Hockey Fund/#300122" and may be sent to: 1851 N. Research Dr. Bowling Green, OH 43403



Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary