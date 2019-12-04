Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Eugene C. Fast Jr.


1942 - 2019
Eugene C. Fast Jr. Obituary
Eugene C. Fast Jr.

Eugene "Gene" Fast Jr., 76, passed away December 2, 2019 at West Park Place. He was born December 17, 1942 to Luella and Eugene Fast Sr. Gene attended Macomber High School for 3 years, where he excelled at basketball, football and track before transferring to and graduating from Arlington High School. He was a Scheduling Manager at LOF/Pilkington for 35 years before retiring. Gene was an avid golfer, who enjoyed traveling with his buddies to many courses and had several holes in one. He also enjoyed fishing, taking many trips to Canada and deep sea fishing with his friends. Gene also traveled to Ft. Myers, Florida for many years, where he spent time with friends from Toledo. He especially cherished family sports activities, coaching his son's little league baseball teams at Larchmont Elementary School and Churchill's travel team as well as watching his grandchildren's many sporting events.

Gene is survived by his sons, Mike and Dave (Lisa) Fast; grandchildren, Bailey, Riley, Chad and Chelsea Fast; great grandchildren, Chloe and Paizley Fast and sister-in-law, Paula Fast. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Donna in 2018; son, Jeff Fast and brother, Roger Fast.

Special thanks to Connie Thompson of Visiting Angels for the loving care.

Friends are invited to visit from 2:00 p.m.. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Interment will follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, www.jimmyv.org. Condolences for Gene's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019
