Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Eugene David "Dave" Kuchcinski Jr.


1963 - 2019
Eugene David "Dave" Kuchcinski Jr. Obituary
Eugene David "Dave" Kuchcinski, Jr.

Eugene David Kuchcinski, Jr. "Dave" was fifty-five years old when he passed away in his home on August 28, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 8, 1963 to Eugene David Kuchcinski, Sr. and Joanna Henry. He grew up in Sylvania, Ohio with his four siblings.

Dave attended Sylvania Southview High School and it is there that he found his passion for working on automobiles. He achieved his goal of becoming a mechanic by earning his Associates Degree in Mechanics. He worked at Colonial Courier Service Inc. for more than 30 years as Head Mechanic.

In his spare time, Dave loved going to garage sales and antiquing to find that "special item". He has an extensive collection that is displayed in his "Man Cave".

He was married to his loving wife Kathleen for 29 years during which they raised three beautiful children; Ashley, Nicole, and Eugene David III. They will always remember and cherish the time they had with him.

Dave was preceded in death by his father Eugene David Kuchcinski, Sr. and his mother Joanna M. Henry. He is survived by the love of his life Kathleen (Miller) Kuchcinski; daughters, Ashley and Nicole; son Eugene D. Kuchcinski III; brothers, Rick King, Kenneth (Lori) Kuchcinski; sisters, Brenda Kajfasz and Denise Hass; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 at St. Joseph Church, 108 W. Broadway St., Maumee, Ohio. Friends may visit in the church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to services. Interment will be private. There will be a reception following the Funeral Mass at the family home.

Memorials may take the form of a contribution to the Toledo Humane Society. Please view Dave's Memorial Video tribute and leave a condolence message at www.coylefuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
