Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First St. John Lutheran Church
2471 Seaman St.
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
First St. John Lutheran Church
2471 Seaman St.
Toledo, OH
Eugene E. Schacht


1933 - 2020
Eugene E. Schacht Obituary
Eugene E. Schacht

Eugene E. Schacht, age 86, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in his home. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 29, 1933 to Earl and Dorothy (Hintz) Schacht. He served in U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a member of the Christ Dunberger American Legion Post. Gene worked as a painter with Chas. F. Mann Painting for 22 years and most recently he owned and operated E. E. Schacht Painting for 40 years retiring in 2008. He was a life-long member of First St. John Lutheran Church where he served on council as Elder, Trustee and a member of the Dart Ball team. Gene enjoyed fishing, gardening and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Detroit Tigers.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Janet M. (nee Blum); daughters, Debbie Spencer and Brenda (Ron) Fussell; son, Brent Schacht; grandchildren, Molly (Clint) Gregory, Derek Spencer, Ryleigh Schacht, Noah Schacht, Ryan (Erin) Fussell, Anthony (Kristen) Fussell and Meghan (Victor) Langenderfer; great-grandchildren, Alex, Maci, Clinton, Jared, Darin, Aubrey, Kyan, Nora, Emilia and Blake and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grand-parents, Albert and Dora Hintz; and brother, Cecil.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel 440 South Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at First St. John Lutheran Church, 2471 Seaman St., Toledo, OH on Friday at 10:30 a.m. where the family will greet visitors after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Toledo Memorial Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy in Gene's memory are asked to consider First St. John Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020
