Eugene "Shorty" Fuller
02/15/1929 - 08/08/2020
Eugene passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born on February 15, 1929, to Walter and Elsie (Clark) Fuller.
Shorty graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1947. In 1950 he married Juanita Huddleston, and they were able to enjoy 43 years together before her passing in 1993. After having twin girls in 1952, he enlisted in the Army (1954-1956). During his pre-service days, he worked as a mechanic and a race car driver, racing under the name of Shorty Mitchell. Entrepreneurship took hold, and Shorty became the owner of multiple body shops, truck stops, Fuller's Marina, the Byrnegate Lounge, and the Kold Keg Restaurant.
His interests were many. He was a member and Past Commodore of Maumee River Yacht Club, member of Harborview Yacht Club, member and Past President of the MRYC Blue Gavel, member of the Maumee Elks, Maumee Eagles, and American Legion. Shorty enjoyed boating, NASCAR, puzzles, and golfing (which he played into his 90's). He loved his Chick Mobile (Mazda Miata convertible), and for his 80th birthday, he bought himself a Harley Davidson motorcycle to tool around on. At MRYC he would sponsor cocktail parties on his boat for his "Shorty's Angels".
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; stepmother, Jeanette Fuller; and sons-in-law, Fred Doriot and Pete Kramp.
Shorty is survived by his daughters, Karin Doriot and Sharon Kramp; grandchildren, Jody Dohanos and Kurt Kramp; sisters, Jan Osterhout, Bev (Stan) Mylek, and Barb (Butch) Rode; and 3 great-grandsons, Derek, Dylan, and Devon.
Family and friends will be received at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home (501 Conant St., Maumee) on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Open visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by a Blue Gavel and Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 am. Masks will be required. Due to the limited number of people allowed by the cemetery, the following interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maumee United Methodist Church Mission Fund, or the Toledo Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
