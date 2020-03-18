Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map

Eugene G. "Gene" Eisenmann


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene G. "Gene" Eisenmann Obituary
Eugene "Gene" G. Eisenmann

Eugene "Gene" G. Eisenmann, 91, of Temperance, Michigan went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born October 7, 1928, in Temperance, Michigan, he was the son of Roger and Opal (Kinney) Eisenmann. He was a 1946 graduate of the former Temperance High School. He married Darlene Fogle on June 26, 1949, in the First Baptist Church in Temperance, MI. Gene was employed by DuPont for 40 years, retiring in 1987. He was also a life-long farmer, owning and operating a Centennial farm. Gene was currently a member of Morocco United Brethren Church in Ida, Michigan. He also enjoyed camping.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Darlene; children, Jann (Mark) Day, Jennel (Timothy) Carr and Arnell Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Irina Eisenmann; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Eugene, II; brother, Roger Eisenmann; and sisters, Eleanor Zepp and Phyllis Steiner.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Morocco United Brethren Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -