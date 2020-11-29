1/1
Eugene Golnick
1945 - 2020
Eugene Golnick

Eugene Golnick, age 74, of Oregon, Ohio passed away at home Friday, November 27, 2020. Eugene was born to Louis and Netty (Carrot) Golnick in Cleveland, Ohio on December 21, 1945. Eugene had an amazing mind and heart. He worked as a Hydraulic Engineer, Hydraulic Engineer Sales Specialist and later ran his own consulting firm. Eugene was a father figure to many people he crossed paths with. More than a doting father, grandfather and great-grandfather his passion was always in the passions of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many claim to be able to grill but Eugene had chicken and salmon mastered. He will be greatly missed by many.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Bridget; children, Marty (Kelly) Golnick, Alison Wolf, and John Schaming; grandchildren, Emily Wolf, Grace Wolf, Phoenix (Jace) Golnick-Neal, and Elisha Bridinger; great-grandchildren, Henry, Owen, Aria and Elliot; and siblings, Helen (Jesse) DeHay, Selena (Don) Zorich and Perry (Theresa) Golnick. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Arnold, Richard and David.

Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, Ohio on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 3 until 7 p.m. A remembrance will begin at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
