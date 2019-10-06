|
|
Eugene H. Brazeau
Eugene H. Brazeau, age 83, of Holland, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born February 5, 1936, in Toledo to Irving and Anna (Ward) Brazeau, the youngest of 9 children. Gene was a proud veteran of the United States Marines enlisting when he was 17. He served overseas in the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After his honorable discharge he returned home and married his first wife Cindy, on May 17, 1956 and she preceded him in death. Together they raised 4 children. He began his career as a truck driver, driving for several companies over the years including Roadway, Starr Cartage and Johnson Trucking. He retired in 2015. Gene was an avid NASCAR fan and attended many races at Toledo Speedway. He enjoyed the outdoors, feeding birds and stray cats. A fun-loving, kind and generous man he loved to be around people and a good conversation. He was a kind and generous man with a big heart.
Love came a second time for Gene when he met and married the former Barbara McCone on September 14, 2002. Also surviving Gene are sons, William (Marla) and James (Kathy); daughter, Marty (Bob); and daughter-in-law, Debbie; grandchildren, Wendy, Matt, Sandy, Brandon (Chelsea), Sarah (Andre), Brandy, Jamie (Amber) and James (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Cameron, Johnny, Emma, Evan, Allie, Astra, Andie, Abigail and Anastasia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cindy; son, Larry; granddaughters, Mindy and Brittney; and siblings, Bob, Larry, Donnie, Ruth, Margaret, Norma, Gladys and Marianne.
There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 12:30 pm in Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania Ohio. (Please meet in the parking lot). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 6149 Hill Ave., Toledo Ohio 43615. Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home has assisted the family and condolences may be shared with them at
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019