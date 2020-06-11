(News story) SANDUSKY - Eugene H. Meisler, a former president and still-exuberant booster of Toft Dairy, who belonged to the 120-year-old family firm's third generation, died Monday in Providence Care Center, Sandusky. He was 81.
He had cancer, his son, Chuck, said. For much of his illness, Mr. Meisler still worked. He did not want to retire.
"He was trying to work a couple hours a day. That's what old milkmen do, at least in a family business," said his son, who became president about three years ago.
Mr. Meisler and his wife, Babs, of Ottawa County's Catawba Island Township, annually took a 90-day vacation to their Tucson home, driving there and back. Otherwise, he was on the job.
"That was his baby. He was so proud of the dairy," his son said.
In 2000, Toft celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding by his grandparents, Chris and Matilda Toft, with a new ice cream flavor, "Happy Birthday Cake" and a community party. Hundreds were invited. Then-Gov. Bob Taft sent a certificate of accomplishment.
That history merited celebrating, Mr. Meisler told The Blade then.
"When we hit the milestone of 100 years, and we're the same family, it doesn't happen too often," Mr. Meisler said in 2000.
Through his finance role, Mr. Meisler in the mid-1980s got to know Al Nickles, a certified public accountant, as the dairy sought to build a new and expanded facility in Sandusky - which has been added to since. An ice cream parlor on site has become a favorite of residents and tourists.
They weighed "the pluses and minuses of going from a $2 million company to a $17 million company," Mr. Nickles said. For more than 30 years, the pair met every Friday at the Lunch Box restaurant.
"My best friend ever," Mr. Nickles said. He attributed Mr. Meisler's success to his supporting other local businesses, managing by checkbook, and taking care of employees.
Those employees include family members - the fourth generation being his son and nephew Denny Meisler; nephews Ron and Dan Meisler retired after many years. And the fifth generation, grandchildren Logan Meisler and Morgan Meisler Miller and great-nephew Josh Meisler.
In 1992, the Erie County Chamber of Commerce honored Mr. Meisler for his "buy local" campaign. In 2018, the chamber gave him its "Breakfast of Champions" award - featuring a Wheaties cereal box mockup, with Mr. Meisler on the front holding a cup of Toft's mint chocolate chip ice cream.
He was born Sept. 25, 1938, in Sandusky to Edna Toft Meisler and Carl Meisler. He rode along on his brothers' milk delivery routes and, at age 15, got a route of his own. He went to work full time as a milkman after his 1957 graduation from Sandusky High School. He kept a milk route for decades, spending the rest of each day in the office.
Surviving are his wife, the former Betty Ann "Babs" Bauman, whom he married July 19, 1959; son, Charles Meisler; brother, Thomas Meisler; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Toft Funeral Home, Sandusky.
The family suggests tributes to Catawba Island Fire Department, in which he'd been a 26-year firefighter; Resurrection Lutheran Church in Catawba Island Township, or Stein Hospice Service, Sandusky.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 11, 2020.