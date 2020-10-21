1/1
Eugene Howard "Gene" Bullis
1944 - 2020
Eugene "Gene" Howard Bullis

4/14/1944 - 10/16/2020

Eugene "Gene" Howard Bullis, age 76, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away suddenly Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born April 14, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio.

Gene entered the United States Army in 1962. He was stationed in Oakland, California, and spent three years serving in Badkreuznach, Germany. He earned an honorable discharge in 1968, and was ranked as a SP-4, Personnel Specialist. After serving in the Army, Gene worked 25 years for Chrysler Jeep Division retiring in 1997 as a supervisor. His most recent occupation was as a part-time porter for Charlie's Dodge in Maumee, Ohio.

In his spare time, he was a metal detector enthusiast. He could also be found antiquing, and searching for Coca-Cola memorabilia to add to his extensive collection.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Marti, of 38 years. He is also survived by his children, Kevin (Renee), Robert (Lori), Daniel (Aimee), Jim, and Chris; along with his ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. In addition, he is also survived by his siblings, Dennis (Shirley), Karen (Gary), Shari (Red), Wayne, Mary (Paul), and Randy (Lynn). He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Eva; grandson, Noah; sisters, Marilyn and Beatrice and brother, Garey.

Family and friends will be received Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4-7 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee, (419-893-7686). Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be made to the family online at:



Published in The Blade from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
