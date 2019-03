Eugene J. Gerrier



Eugene J. "Gene" Gerrier, 94, passed peacefully after a short illness, Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Florida. He was born in Maine, April 14, 1924 to Walter and Catherine (Gaudet) Gerrier. Gene was the youngest of seven and a proud WWII veteran. After military service he came to Toledo and became a boilermaker with Local #85. Gene proudly served the union in many appointed and elected positions. He was on the committee that was responsible for the Labor Day Parade coming back to Toledo after an absence of many years. Being recognized as the 1986 Grand Marshal of the parade was a great source of joy for Gene. After retirement he split his time here in Ohio, at his camp on Bear Pond, Maine or his home in Southwest Florida. Gene has lived full time the last 12 years in Florida.



Gene is survived by sons Andy (Cathy), Tom (Phyllis), Michael (Jane); wife Marie; her daughter and son; grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife Maryann; daughter Patty; son Tim; his parents and siblings.



Per Gene's wishes services were private.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019