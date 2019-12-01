Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Eugene J. "Gene" Hojnacki


1929 - 2019
Eugene "Gene" J. Hojnacki

Eugene "Gene" J. Hojnacki, age 90, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away, Thursday, November 28, 2019. Gene was born on March 3, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Stanley and Agnes (Labiak) Hojnacki.

Gene enjoyed hunting and fishing, some say "Mountain Man" was his calling. He served in the Army for 5 years, and fought during the Korean War. For 37 years, Gene worked at Sheller Globe formally know as City Auto Stamping as a Tool and Die maker. He had many outdoor ventures, traveling and loved spending as much time as he could in the outdoors. Left to cherish Gene's memory are his children, Chris (John) Hood and Michael (Jodi) Hojnacki; grandchildren, Jim, Joe (Bethany), Mike, Ashleigh, and Megan; and fur baby, Sassy. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, of 40 years, Kathryn Hojnacki; and many siblings.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions can be made out to The Toledo Hospital, Congested Heart Failure Program.

Friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-473-0300). Military Honors will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
