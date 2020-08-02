Eugene J. Kulczak
Eugene "Gene" Kulczak was born to Joseph and Lottie Kulczak on August 20, 1934 and passed away into the arms of Jesus on July 26, 2020.
He attended Nativity grade school, Central Catholic, and Libbey High schools. He was a marvelous athlete excelling in football and baseball and spent the majority of his youth being sought after to play on multiple teams simultaneously.
It was during his youth that he met the love of his life, Shellie (Rochelle Jagodzinski). They met when they were just children and became inseparable, best friends till the end. They married July 4, 1955 and as Gene used to say, they really did spend their entire lives together.
Gene spent most of his career working for the Sisters of Mercy at the former Mercy Hospital and St. Charles/Mercy Hospital respectively. Although an electrician by trade, there truly was nothing that he could not fix, build, or remodel. He had a tremendous work ethic and an iron will that most would be hard pressed to try and keep up with, he never quit till the job was done.
He was a life-long Notre Dame football fan, he loved his oldie Country/Western music, going out to eat with the kids and grandkids, and he and Shellie LOVED their trips to NYC where he got to check out a Yankees game, Broadway shows, the Circle Line Cruise around Manhattan, and Tavern on the Green at Christmas. He enjoyed watching sports, but he really DISLIKED the Detroit Tigers.
He and Shellie worked hard and raised their three daughters. Together they attended Mass at St. Anthony's and sang in the choir. They made treasured friendships that lasted a lifetime and there was always a place at their table for anyone needing "family". They built a life together that truly was "For Better Or Worse, Till Death They Did Part".
He lost his precious Shellie in 2008 and after her death he found great comfort attending daily mass at the Monastery of the Visitation until his health no longer permitted.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lottie; his wife. Shellie; his daughter, Gail Elwell; his sister, Mercedes Snyder; and his brother, John Kulczak. He is survived by his daughters, Gwen (Jim) Canfield, and Gigi Verkaik; his grandchildren, of whom he was most proud, Michelle Sharp, Jason (Megan) Hunyor, Nicholas (Morgan) Elwell, Jordan Hunyor (Shay), and Lilly Verkaik; as well as four great-grandchildren; sisters, Sylvia Malinowski and Joanna (Tony) Tammarine; and brother, Daniel Kulczak.
Gene's family takes great comfort knowing that he is at last back at Shellie's side, and they'll both take one more trip to NYC, Not For Just An Hour, Not For Just A Day, Not For Just A Year, But Always! A celebration of life will take place at a later time.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com
