1/1
Eugene James Harrison
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene James Harrison

Eugene "Gene" Harrison passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born January 10, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, to Robert and Marie Harrison, he was one of twelve children born to them and the last to pass. Gene was a graduate of the former Macomber High School and was a Navy Veteran of WWII. He was a floor layer by trade for over 30 years. Gene was an Ohio State football fan and enjoyed NASCAR, both in person and on television.

Gene was preceded in death by Jean, his wife of 65 years. He is survived by his son, Richard (Debra) of Toledo and daughters, Deb Konczal of Statesville, North Carolina, and Bonnie Blakowski of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

Services will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery where the ashes of both Gene and Jean will be laid to rest. The family suggests memorials to the Cherry Street Mission or to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home. Please view and sign Gene's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved