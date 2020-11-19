Eugene James Harrison
Eugene "Gene" Harrison passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born January 10, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, to Robert and Marie Harrison, he was one of twelve children born to them and the last to pass. Gene was a graduate of the former Macomber High School and was a Navy Veteran of WWII. He was a floor layer by trade for over 30 years. Gene was an Ohio State football fan and enjoyed NASCAR, both in person and on television.
Gene was preceded in death by Jean, his wife of 65 years. He is survived by his son, Richard (Debra) of Toledo and daughters, Deb Konczal of Statesville, North Carolina, and Bonnie Blakowski of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
Services will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery where the ashes of both Gene and Jean will be laid to rest. The family suggests memorials to the Cherry Street Mission or to the charity of the donor's choice
. Arrangements are being handled by the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home.