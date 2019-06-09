Services Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Eugene Kasper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene (Gene) Kasper

Obituary Condolences Flowers Eugene (Gene) Kasper



Eugene (Gene) Kasper, 90, of Ft. Myers, FL, passed away on February 28, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH, and graduated from Sacred Heart School, Central Catholic High School, and in 1950 received his B. S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Toledo. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity.



In 1952, he accepted a commission in the USAF. After training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Gene was transferred to Scott AFB in Belleville, IL, where at a USO dance, he met Mary M. Clark, the young woman who would become the love of his life for the next 65 years.



After short assignments at both Brooks AFB and Kelly AFB in Texas, he returned to Ohio where he worked as a project engineer for ODOT before being named Commissioner of Engineering for the city of Toledo, serving in this position from 1961-1971. As Commissioner, Gene initiated the first unlimited refuse collection citywide.



Gene was appointed to the position of Director of Public Service in 1971, assuming overall responsibility for all public services such as garbage collection, maintenance of the landfills, leaf removal, snow plowing priority schedules and maintenance of equipment, street and bridge maintenance, motor vehicle procurement and maintenance of police vehicles, etc. In 1975, he directed the design and opening of the Hoffman Road Sanitary Landfill, the first sanitary landfill in the area to meet the OEPA standards and which is still in use today.



One of the highlights near the end of his 26 years of public service in 1987 was his involvement in the lighting of the two main bridges over the Maumee River. With input and support from Paul Block, Jr. co-publisher of the Toledo Blade, he convinced the mayor and City Council to proceed with the lighting of the Anthony Wayne and the Martin Luther King, Jr. bridges. He also oversaw the construction of a number of bridges on the campus of University of Toledo, his Alma Mater.



He was always involved in his engineering profession and received numerous awards: 1970 Civil Engineer of the Year, Toledo Area American Society of Civil Engineers; 1977 Toledo Engineer of the Year, Technical Society of Toledo, 1983 Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Toledo College of Engineering, and 1985 Government Civil Engineer of the Year, Midwestern States, American Society of Civil Engineers.



He was a charter member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish in Toledo and served on its first elected Church Council. He belonged to the Toledo Post of the American Legion and was Champion of its Interluncheon Golf League in 2007.



Since moving to Ft, Myers in 1999, he was active in the county Tennis program, played golf, and duplicate bridge, earning a rating of NABC Master and served his community on its Architect and Engineering committee and later, its Long Range Planning committee.



Gene is survived by wife, Mary; daughters, Patty (Jim) Coats (Medina), Kathy (Kevin) Smith, and Christine (Tom) Barnocki (Ft. Myers); and grandchildren Jim (Wendy) Barnocki, Michael (Amanda Dugan) Barnocki, John Dettinger (Samantha Rickman), Laura Dettinger (Albert Balewski), and Will Smith; and great-grands include Richard Dugan Barnocki, and Gene's angel baby in heaven Gabriel Dettinger Balewski.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on June 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heathrdowns Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Church.



Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries