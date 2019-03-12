Eugene Komisarek



Eugene Komisarek, 90, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 20, 1928 to Thomas and Helen (Mikolajczk) Komisarek. He attended a 1 room school for 8 years before going to Woodward and graduating in 1947. After graduating he played Federation Football for the North Toledo Ragamuffins. He enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. On October 16, 1953 he married the love of his life, Caroll (Hoy). He worked for the Toledo Blade as an electrician and press operator for 28 years before retiring in 1990. Eugene was a Scout Master, member of the American Legion and coached football. He had a passion for golfing, fishing, boating and traveling. In fact, Eugene traveled to all 50 states. What Eugene cherished most was his family who will miss him dearly.



Eugene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Caroll; children, Dale (Becky) Komisarek, Diane (Paul) Fillion, Duane (Amanda) Komisarek; grandchildren, Deedra Finley, Cassandra Ruth, Bryan Fillion, Jacob, Dylan, Kelsie, Karly Komisarek and Kayla; 3 great-grandchildren, Lily, Carter and Grayson; and brother, Danny (Vivian) Komisarek. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Komisarek; and sisters, Barbara Krempa and Helen King; forever best friend, William Lehr of Temperance.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio 43616 on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019