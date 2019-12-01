|
Eugene "Gene" Michael Posadny October 3, 1936 - November 28, 2019
My husband and best friend, Eugene "Gene" Michael Posadny, age 83, passed away November 28, 2019. He was born October 3, 1936, to the late Mary (Poman) and Michael Posadny.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen of 61 years; children, Jill (Randy) Hendrickson, Joe (Jan) and Jim Posadny; siblings, Pat (Art) Claybaugh, Shirley Monto, Leonard (Mary) Posadny, David (Linda) Posadny and special sister-in-law, Mary Posadny (the late Tim); grandchildren, Jessica Posadny, Lori Posadny, and Melissa Lee; great-grandson, Noah Mason Lee; extended family, Karen Belair, Aubrey, Andy (Jessica) Belicka and Harper.
Gene was in the Marine Corps and worked for Surface Combustion for 28 years. He coached baseball (winning a trophy) and fotball for Jackman School. He was active in the Boy Scouts, Troop 195, St. Clement Parish and later was a Commissioner for the Scouts. Gene and his wife enjoyed Country Western Dancing for well over 25 years, were Las Vegas snow birds, had huge hearts for traveling, and were long time members of the Cherrywood Golf Club.
Gene was preceded in death by his sisters, Rose Untersinger and Barbara Zeigler; and brother, Tim Posadny.
Graveside Services will be held for Gene on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 12:30 P.M. at Calvary Cemetery. Please meet at the Parkside Entrance.
Special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio - Detroit Avenue, the Home Care Nurses and Aids, for their care and kindness that was also extended to our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or donor's choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419-473-0300). To share memories with Gene's family, please visit our website.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019