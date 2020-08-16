1/1
Eugene "Gene" Nowak
1948 - 2020
Eugene "Gene" Nowak

Eugene "Gene" Nowak, age 71, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away on July 17, 2020 due to complications following surgery at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. He was born December 18, 1948 to Casimer and Virginia (Smiegielski) Nowak. Gene served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam era. He was the owner and operator of Nowak Equipment which he founded in 1995. He was an avid boater and one of his greatest pleasures was restoring his boats. He was especially proud of his 1969 35' Chris Craft, after he completed its restoration. His next big venture was the restoration of his most recent boat, a 1996 45' Sea Ray, which was in disastrous condition when he started. He totally enjoyed his boats and especially cruising Lake Erie. Along with his daughter, they found great pleasure in their frequent trips to Put-in-Bay.

Gene is survived by his daughter, Paige Lisk; two sisters; and his daughter's faithful little dog "Holly" who he referred to often as "shorty". He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene Nowak (Gajewski); and one brother.

In accordance with Gene's wishes, there will be no service.

Arrangements entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611.

Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Drive Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
