Eugene R. Mortemore, age 85, of Toledo, Ohio died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital. He was born on June 30, 1934 to Mr. and Mrs. Roy (Kathryn Hill) Mortemore and he married Noreen Rowan on September 3, 1960. Eugene graduated from Bedford High School. After school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was employed as a warehouse manager at Textile Leather for over 30 years before retiring. Along with his wife, Eugene enjoyed traveling around the country and going to classic car shows, where they made many friends. Eugene is survived by his children; sons, Stephen (Terri) Mortemore and Christopher (Tina) Mortemore; daughter, Angela Gomoll; grandchildren, Dan, Alison, Colin, Jacob (Sarah), Preston (Sienna), Paula (Tom) and Dana (Dan); great grandchildren, Erika, Katie and Benjamin; brother, Dick (Avis) Mortemore; many nieces and nephews as well as many friends that he met at automobile shows over the years. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Halsey and his loving wife, Noreen A. Mortemore. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (at Lockwood) 419-269-1111. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences can be shared at
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019