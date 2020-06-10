Eugene "Grumpy" Smith



Eugene "Grumpy" Smith, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away June 4, 2020 at the age of 78, after a battle with cancer. Eugene was born February 25, 1942 to Arthur and Dorothy Smith in Toledo, Ohio.



Eugene enlisted in the Navy in 1961 and served in Vietnam. He was a life member of VFW 9656. He retired from General Motors in 1999 after 34 years.



He loved fishing, boating, drag racing, fixing clocks, tinkering with things, and above all, solving problems. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Smith (née Kapela); his children, Debra Raker, Mark (Dawn) Wolfe, Joan (Glen) Sobecki, and Raymond (Kathy) Wolfe; 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren who knew that their papa was only "Grumpy" on the outside.



Donations can be made to Bedford Township Veterans Center in Temperance, Michigan.





