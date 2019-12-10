The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
More Obituaries for Eugene Woodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Woodson Jr.

Eugene Woodson Jr. Obituary
Eugene Woodson, Jr.

Eugene Woodson, Jr., age 73, a retiree of Chrysler in Perrysburg, left this world on December 7, 2019.

Surviving are wife, Geri Woodson; children, Eugene and Antuan Woodson, Anntoinette Quinn; nine grandchildren; and numerous siblings.

Visitation in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
