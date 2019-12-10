|
Eugene Woodson, Jr.
Eugene Woodson, Jr., age 73, a retiree of Chrysler in Perrysburg, left this world on December 7, 2019.
Surviving are wife, Geri Woodson; children, Eugene and Antuan Woodson, Anntoinette Quinn; nine grandchildren; and numerous siblings.
Visitation in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019