Eugenia Vinzant Peters



Eugenia Vinzant Peters passed away May 21 at the home of her daughter, Betty Jean Anderson with Betty Jean and her husband Roger present. She was over 101. She was born January 18, 1918 in Vida, Alabama at home to Myrtle Elizabeth Cruise Vinzant and Clement Eugene Vinzant . Eugenia began school at Haynes-Vida Elementary School in Alabama and attended Billingsley for seventh through eighth grade. She completed grades 9-11 in Plantersville. When her father, a rural mail carrier, was transferred to Deatsville, she attended Holtville High School and graduated from there. She started college at Alabama College (now University of Montevallo). After her freshman year she transferred to Troy University and graduated with a degree in education.



Eugenia taught one year at Marbury, Alabama, two years at Pine Level Alabama, five years in Deatsville, Alabama, and twenty-eight years as a first grade teacher at Harvard Elementary School in Toledo, Ohio. She served as Principal for two years at Deatsville during World War II. She enjoyed teaching children how to read and took pride in working with first graders.



Eugenia married Horace Dovard Peters Christmas Eve 1942 in Alabama while he was home on leave from his railroad battalion during World War II. After the war she and Dovard moved to Toledo where he worked as an engineer for the New York Central Railroad. Both her children, Betty Jean and Horace Dovard Junior were born in Toledo.



Eugenia was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Toledo for over fifty years where she was one of the founders of the Ladies Craft Club. During their weekly meetings they knitted scarfs, lap robes, and hats for newborns. They also knitted items for the church bazaars and ran white elephant sales. One of her sewing items won first place in needle craft at the Texas State Fair.



Ms. Peters had a positive and winning attitude. Her family was the center of her life. She loved to converse with family and friends. She was a great traveler, making many trips to England, Ireland, and Europe with friends and family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, making pottery, sewing, and decorating for holidays, especially Christmas.



Eugenia was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. She was in Alpha Delta Kappa, Alpha Iota Chapter, an honorary teaching sorority, for over fifty years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers, Pat Cruise Vinzant and Samuel Benton Vinzant. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Jean Anderson (Roger); her son, Horace Dovard Peters, Jr. (Ida Jean); granddaughter, Samantha Crabtree (Perry); great grandchild Allie Grace Crabtree; sister-in-law Mildred Vinzant; niece Ruth Newbury; and nephews, Ben (Jennifer) Vinzant and Gene Vinzant; and many first cousins.



Local arrangements in Bowling Green were entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home. Arrangements in Alabama are being handled by Gassett Funeral Home, 204 East Charles Avenue, Wetumpka, Alabama, 36092.



Visitation and services are being held at Deatsville Chapel (formally Deatsville Methodist Church), 10 Montgomery Montevallo Road, Deatsville, Alabama, 36022 on Saturday, June 1. Visitation is at 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 11:30 a.m.



Donations or memorials can be made to Bowling Green First United Methodist Church, 1526 East Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or Deatsville Chapel and Cemetery Association, 686 Gantt Road, Deatsville, Alabama 36022 or a .



To share an online condolence with the family please visit



dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019