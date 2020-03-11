Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium St.
Oregon , OH
Eunice A. Kettinger


1928 - 2020
Eunice A. Kettinger Obituary
Eunice A. Kettinger

Eunice A. Kettinger, 91, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1928, to Jesse and Cynthia (Butler) Mominee in Jerusalem Township, OH. Eunice graduated Clay High School in 1946. She was the president of the Mother's Club at Coy Elementary School. She enjoyed bowling, watching the Detroit Tigers and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 72 years, Merle Kettinger; children, Michael (Julie) Kettinger, Joyce (John Soltesz) Kettinger, Robert (Carolyn) Kettinger, Gerald (Dianna) Kettinger; grandchildren, Kelly (Travis) Lepley, Keasha Clark, Kaesie Kettinger; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Connor Cox, Luke Lepley, Olivia Clark, and Rylan Klavinger. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon OH. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium St. Oregon OH. A burial will follow at St. Ignatius Catholic cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Eunice's name are asked to consider St. Ignatius Catholic Church or St.Vincent DePaul. Online condolences may be left at

hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
