Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Schaffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice M. Schaffner


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice M. Schaffner Obituary
Eunice M. Schaffner

Eunice M. Schaffner, 94, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1924 to Perry and Myrtle (Harris) Robbins in Toledo, OH. She graduated DeVilbiss High School in 1942 and married Floyd Schaffner in 1949. She was a member of Augsburg Lutheran church for many years. Eunice was proceed in death by her parents, her husband, and brother, Robert Robbins. Left to cherish her memory are children, Nancy (John) Sabo, Linda (Jim) Sparks and Calvin Schaffner; sisters, Evelyn (Frank) Chapman, Carol Bunge and sister-in-law Joan Robbins and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wanting to make a memorial contribution in Eunice's name are asked to consider Glory Dei Lutheran church. Arrangements by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby (419-473-1301).

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now