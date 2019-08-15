|
Eunice M. Schaffner
Eunice M. Schaffner, 94, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1924 to Perry and Myrtle (Harris) Robbins in Toledo, OH. She graduated DeVilbiss High School in 1942 and married Floyd Schaffner in 1949. She was a member of Augsburg Lutheran church for many years. Eunice was proceed in death by her parents, her husband, and brother, Robert Robbins. Left to cherish her memory are children, Nancy (John) Sabo, Linda (Jim) Sparks and Calvin Schaffner; sisters, Evelyn (Frank) Chapman, Carol Bunge and sister-in-law Joan Robbins and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wanting to make a memorial contribution in Eunice's name are asked to consider Glory Dei Lutheran church. Arrangements by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby (419-473-1301).
Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019