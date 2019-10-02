|
Eva Marie Seitz
Eva Marie Seitz, 93, of Ottawa Lake, MI, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born October 8, 1925, in Stony Ridge, OH, the daughter of Steven and Barbara (Krix) Karl. Eva was a graduate of Blissfield High School. She married Jack Seitz December 22, 1945. Early in her career Eva worked as a secretary at the former Willys-Overland. She then began working with the U.S. Postal Service in Ottawa Lake for many years before working on the family farm with her husband. Eva enjoyed researching genealogy, spending time with her granddaughter, and working in her garden.
Eva is survived by her children, all of whom reside in Ottawa Lake; Larry Seitz, Jacqueline Seitz and Shirley (Gary) Kodelman, and granddaughter Karly; and sister Alice (Dennis) Spande of Clarkston, MI. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Seitz.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Sylvania, OH, Thursday, October 3rd from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, Friday the 4th at 10:00 AM. Eva will be laid to rest beside Jack at Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield, MI.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Eva's memory are asked to consider the Monroe County Special Olympics, PO Box 63 Temperance, MI. 48182.
