Eva Marie Smith
Eva Marie Smith, age 84, a resident of Maumee for most of her life, passed away February 9, 2020, in Heartland of Perrysburg. Eva was born in Holland, OH in 1935 to Leon and Helen Swartz. She served in the Air Force in the 1950s, and was employed with the Maumee Public Schools as a school bus aid for the handicapped throughout the 1970s. She also volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital for many years. She was a member of the Maumee Senior Center for over 20 years, including being one of the original members of its senior choir. Her friends from the choir, as well as her bingo buddies at both the Maumee and Perrysburg Senior Centers were like a second family to her. She is survived by her sons, Ed and Tom Smith and her daughters-in-law Sarah and Sissy Smith; 7 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Leon and Helen Swartz; husband, Ralph; oldest son Leon Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Delores Swartz; and sister and brother-in-law Annabelle and Selwyn "Shorty" Long.
Friends may call at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. A memorial reading in celebration of Eva's life will take place at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Funeral services will begin on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church in Maumee at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Maumee Senior Center. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 12, 2020