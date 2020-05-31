Eva Mary ScottEva Mary Scott, age 30, of Toledo, died May 16, 2020 in Toledo. Eva was born February 5, 1990 to Michael and Frances (Davis) Scott. She graduated from Bowsher High School and worked as a Production Team Leader at Living Space Sunrooms. A vibrant friend to all, she will be remembered as forgiving and non judgmental. Meeting Eva once was the beginning of a lifelong friendship for all who knew her. She lived in a way that we all should live. Eva spoke her mind and never took one moment for granted. Eva "walked the walk." She never held a grudge but was always the first to apologize. Eva loved spending time with friends and attending music concerts. A home body who enjoyed cutting coupons, she was known as a penny pincher. Eva was very creative and artistic and loved to laugh so much that she was recently dabbling in standup comedy. She will be missed by those who knew her especially her close knit loving family who will always remember her as "Sweet Baby Child" and "Our Sis."Mourning Eva's passing are her loving mother, Frances (Rick Gerbeck) Scott; aunt, Mary Davis; brothers, Michael (Kortney) Scott, Jr., Thomas (Laura) Scott and Josh (Katie) Davis. Also grieving are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins with one great niece on the way. Preceding her in death were her father, Michael Scott; grandmothers, Barbara Bowie and Hilda Miller; and grandfathers, Harold Scott and Ralph Davis.To keep the community safe the family chose to have private services with interment in Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg, Ohio. Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio assisted the family.