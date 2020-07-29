Eva "Theresa" SerewaEva "Theresa" Serewa died on July 27, 2020, at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, on November 1, 1938, to Stanley Serewa and Stella Wesolowska. She was baptized at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, Wyandotte, which merged in August of 2013, with Our Lady of Mount Carmel to create a new Polish parish called Our Lady of the Scapular Parish.Theresa spent 34 years working in the nursing home field and enjoyed working with the elderly. Theresa was known for her warm heart and her love of animals. She moved to Sylvania six years ago at the invitation of her cousin, Sister M. Francis Jerome Serewa, OSF, and resided at Convent Park Apartments. She will be dearly missed by her cousin, Sister M. Francis Jerome.Her funeral will be private and held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel on the Sylvania Franciscan campus.Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)531-4424.