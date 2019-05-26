Evan Curtis Hess



It is with a heavy heart we announce that on May 21, 2019 Evan Curtis Hess, age 73 passed away at The VA Hospital in Ann Arbor, leaving his heartbroken family to enter eternal life in the presence of Jesus Christ after a brief illness.



Born October 8, 1945 in Tremonton, Utah to Evan M Hess and Shirley (Thomas) Hess, Evan lived most of his childhood in Plymouth, Utah. He attended Bear River High School, quitting school at 17 to join the United States Marine Corp. After graduating from Camp Pendleton in 1963, he served 18 months in Vietnam with 173rd Rifle Battalion. After 4 years of service he was Honorably discharged in 1967. After a short stay back home, he decided to follow his heart East, settling in Swanton, Ohio. It was there he met the love of his life, his best friend and wife of almost 50 years, Sue (Spurgeon) Hess. Evan and Sue moved with their 3 children to Toledo in 1974, where he graduated from high school and subsequently added 4 more children to their family. They moved to Maumee in 1990. Evan was employed by Lenver-Kripke Corp. (Omni Source) in 1969 where he also volunteered with the Teamsters Local 20 union, retiring in 2010. Evan joined the Ohio Army National Guard in 1980, proudly serving with the 323rd Military Police, deployed in 1990-1991 during Operation Desert Storm and with 148th Engineers on Tracy Rd. Evan retired from the National Guard in October 2005. Not one to sit around, Evan received an Associate's degree of Business from Davis College and gained the recognition as the oldest graduate from Police Academy at Owens College in 2008 so he could volunteer with Lucas County Reserved Sheriffs up until his recent illness. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Maumee where he volunteered with St. Vincent's DePaul and a member of the American Legion.



Proceeded in death by his beloved son, Dominic Jude, his parents and his brother Steven. Leaving behind to continue his #hessnation legacy are his best friend and wife, Sue (Spurgeon) Hess. Children; Wendy (Bill), Tony (Kerry), Mindy (Mike), Michele (Joe), Jacob, Erin (Michael). Grandchildren; Amber (Brandon), Ashley, Billy, Samantha (Curtis), Brandon, Tiffany, Andrew, Lauren, Hailey, Jorja, Ava, Joseph Dominic, Hayden, Gabriel, Gavin, and Aurora; Along with 11 great grandchildren and his siblings, Catherine (David), Gwen (Darnell), Roger (Cathy), Ellen (Kurt).



The Hess family would like to send a BIG Thank You to the entire staff at the VA in Ann Arbor for their care and constant support throughout all of this! The nurses and doctors were absolutely amazing! In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hess Family c/o Sue Hess or St. Joseph of Maumee c/o St Vincent DePaul.



Visitation will be Tuesday May 28 from 2 pm - 8 pm with a Rosary service at 7 pm at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St., Maumee, OH 43537. Funeral service to celebrate Evan's life and legacy will be Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10:30 am, at St. Joseph's Church 112 W. Broadway St., Maumee, OH 43537 with grave side services immediately following at St. Joseph's cemetery W. Wayne St., Maumee, OH 43537. Online Condolences may be made to www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 28, 2019