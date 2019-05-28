Services Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 (419) 893-7686 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Joseph's Church 112 W. Broadway St. Maumee , OH View Map Graveside service Following Services St. Joseph's cemetery W. Wayne St. Maumee , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Evan Hess Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evan Curtis Hess

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Evan Curtis Hess, a retired OmniSource Corp. manager who was a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and a community volunteer, died May 21 at the former Ann Arbor hospital of the Veterans Administration. He was 73.



He died of a bacterial infection, his wife of almost 50 years, Sue Hess, said.



Mr. Hess retired in 2010 from OmniSource in Toledo after 41 years of service, most recently as a manager and previously a truck driver. While at OmniSource, he also volunteered as a union representative with the Toledo-based Teamsters Local 20.



Additionally, he volunteered with the Lucas County Sheriff's Reserve Unit, helping provide security and traffic control at charitable events from 2008 until falling ill this month.



"He was a giving person. He came from a family who knew how to take care of each other and he was always doing things for people. If someone needed help, he was the first to volunteer," Mrs. Hess said, adding that her husband had several awards for the volunteer service for the sheriff's department.



"He was also quite a jokester," she said. "People expected him to tell them a joke and he would oblige."



Mr. Hess was born Oct. 8, 1945, to Shirley and Evan M. Hess in Tremonton, Utah, but was raised mostly in Plymouth, Utah.



In 1962 - when he was 17 - he quit Bear River High School in Garland, Utah, and joined the Marine Corps. He completed his basic training at Camp Pendleton in California and later served in Vietnam with the 173rd Rifle Battalion and then, for a short time, in the Philippines until his honorable discharge in 1967.



"He was very proud of having served in Vietnam. And he did tell me about how hard it was on the soldiers there, the days they spent in the rice fields, the hardship of it. He lost several friends there and it definitely impacted him. And a short time before coming home from the war, he was not certain that he would make it home without getting shot," Mrs. Hess said, adding that he only had a minor wound.



She also recalled her husband telling her that when he got off the ship in California on his way home, war protesters who gathered at the docks booed the returning troops.



"He was very upset about that, saying that he was there fighting for the freedom of both the Vietnamese and the Americans," his wife said.



Once discharged from the Marines, Mr. Hess returned to Plymouth and after a short stay there and some traveling went to work at a Schmidt Bros. Inc.'s greenhouse in Swanton, where he met Sue Spurgeon. They were married in 1969.



In 1974, they moved to Toledo, where he later attended adult education classes at Start High School, graduating later that year.



In 1980, Mr. Hess joined the Ohio Army National Guard and later served with the 323rd military police company during Operation Desert Storm, deployed in Germany from 1990 to 1991. In 1990 - before he was deployed - he and his family moved to Maumee.



Mr. Hess later served with the Ohio Army National Guard in Walbridge until retiring in 2005 with the rank of master sergeant.



While in the National Guard, Mr. Hess continued his education at Davis College, graduating in the early 1990s with an associate degree in business.



After retiring from the National Guard, he attended Owens Community College, graduating from the police academy in 2008 - recognized as the oldest person to graduate from the academy, his wife said.



Mr. Hess was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, and a volunteer for the Toledo Society of St. Vincent de Paul.



He was also a member of the American Legion Post 320 in Maumee.



Mr. Hess was preceded in death by his son, Dominic.



Surviving are his wife, Sue; daughters, Erin Hess, Wendy Limes, Mindy Limes, and Michele Mackey; sons, Tony and Jacob; brother, Roger; sisters, Catherine Olsen, Gwen Godfrey, and Ellen Lehwalder; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on May 28, 2019